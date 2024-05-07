China successfully launches the first environmentally friendly CZ-6C launch vehicle

7 May 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) successfully launched the first environmentally friendly rocket of the new generation CZ-6C (Changzheng-6-xi) on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

The report clarifies that CZ-6C has launched four satellites into orbit, including Haiwang-01 (Neptune-01) and Zhixing-1C ("Zhixing-1-xi").

The launch was carried out at 11:21 Beijing time (07:21 Baku time) from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome (Northern China). This was the 520th launch for the Changzheng carrier.



