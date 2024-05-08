8 May 2024 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to expand its business in Bulgaria and is working on the development of the domestic gas distribution network in this country, Azernews reports that Murad Heydarov, head of "SOCAR Balkany" company, said this within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum held in Baku today.

According to him, today a Memorandum was signed between SOCAR and the Bulgarian company "Asarel Investment", which means another step in the development of SOCAR Balkany's business in Bulgaria: "Now we are working on expanding our presence in Bulgaria and creating an enterprise to work with end consumers. For this purpose, we plan to develop the internal gas distribution network in Bulgaria."

M. Heydarov added that the energy sector is one of the important components of cooperation between the two countries.

