ADA University represents Azerbaijan in World Programming Championships in Egypt [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijani team comprised of ADA University’s School of IT and Engineering students Ulvi Aslanlı, Ibrahim Taghizade, and Aykhan Aghayev attended the finals of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC 46- ICPC 47) held in Egypt on April 14-19, Azernews reports.

The uniqueness of this year’s competition is organizing the ICPC 46 and ICPC 47 simultaneously as the pandemic restrictions did not allow to host of ICPC 46 in 2022.

A team from Azerbaijan led by ADA University faculty members Fuad Hajiyev and Mykhailo Medvedev reached the final stage due to the result achieved in the super-region semi-final, which took place in early July 2022. It is the first case in this competition history that the Azerbaijani team reached the final stage. Having competed with 254 teams from 170 universities, the Azerbaijani team solved 4 problems. Worth mentioning that besides participating in ICPC finals, the ADA University team took part in the Huawei Challenge which was held as a side event of the ICPC46-47. The team secured 136th place by competing with 247 teams in the Huawei Challenge.

Additionally, the ADA University faculty member and head of the ADA University delegation, Fuad Hajiyev participated as the Chief Judge of the Azerbaijan region in the annual meetings of ICPC regional representatives together with the Director of the Azerbaijan region Etibar Seyidzadeh and the Technical Director Rauf Suleymanli.

Fuad Hajiyev mentioned: “The achievement of the ADA University team is an accomplishment of the Azerbaijani programming community”.

The trip of the Azerbaijani delegation to the final was supported by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) within the Technest project.

Note that the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) has been held regularly since 1977. More than 50,000 students (nearly 16,000 teams) from 3,000+ prestigious universities in over 100 countries participate in the qualifying stages of the competition each year.

Teams from Azerbaijani universities have been participating in this competition since 2000 year.

