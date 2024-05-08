Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Bank meets with heads of insurance companies

8 May 2024 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The next meeting of the Chairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, was held with the heads of insurance companies, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the results of the first quarter of the current year and the development prospects of the sector were discussed.

The meeting also discussed important issues such as strategic priorities and goals of the sector, initiatives implemented in this framework, as well as strengthening the protection of consumers' rights.

---

