Bulgarian First Lady acquainted with food samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine

8 May 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

On May 8, the first lady of the Republic of Bulgaria, Desislava Radeva, got acquainted with samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova informed the first lady of Bulgaria about the features of our country's national cuisine.

The guest was presented with Shah Plov, Kuku, Dushbara, Qutablar, stuffed leaves, Dovga, as well as our national dessert, Shekerbura, and other delicious examples of Azerbaijani cuisine.

Then the first lady of Bulgaria was shown the preparation methods of Azerbaijan's cuisine.

Acquaintance with the delicious dishes of Azerbaijani national cuisine made a good impression on Desislava Radeva, the first lady of Bulgaria.

---

