UAE Climate Change Council intends to increase its climate ambitions for COP29

The UAE Climate Change Council convened to evaluate national endeavors aimed at bolstering climate ambitions ahead of COP29, slated to be hosted in Azerbaijan later this year, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Discussions underscored strategies to fortify the nation's climate initiatives both domestically and on the global stage. The Council commended advancements in implementing initiatives geared towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Chaired by Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the meeting underscored the stark reality of climate change's profound impact on nations worldwide.

"We see the serious effects of climate change on important areas, and this reality makes us intensify our efforts to reduce its negative effects. We must accelerate innovation and implement solutions to combat climate change. This step is in line with our commitment to achieve net zero in the UAE by 2050," said Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak.

Reflecting on the outcomes of COP28, the Minister highlighted the UAE's prominent role in the global climate agenda, fueling the nation's resolve to further solidify its stance in preparation for COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The session delved into various aspects of national climate initiatives, notably the UAE's ambitious 'Net Zero 2050' strategy, signaling the country's unwavering dedication to combatting climate change on a global scale.

