PM Ali Asadov views construction at Azerbaijan's designated area in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, visited Tuesday the country’s Kahramanmaras province to view the progress of construction work in the “Azerbaijani quarter”, Azernews reports.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Azerbaijan facilitated the construction process in the “Azerbaijani quarter” in the Kahramanmaras province hit by a devastating quake occurred in Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

In accordance with the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement signed in Nakhchivan on September 25, 2023, $100 million was earmarked by the Azerbaijani government for the implementation of the project.

Sadig Sadigov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s State Housing Development Agency, an executive body from the Azerbaijani side, briefed PM Ali Asadov about the ongoing construction process within the project.

The Azerbaijani Prime Minister gave relevant instructions for the timely and high-quality implementation of the construction works.

