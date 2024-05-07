Over 800 women's entrepreneurship projects receive substantial support

7 May 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Amid ongoing efforts to bolster women's economic participation, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, under the Ministry of Economy, has extended preferential loans exceeding 50 million manats to over 800 investments related to the development of women's entrepreneurship projects during the first quarter of 2020-2024, Azernews reports.

This initiative has not only injected vitality into women-led ventures but also facilitated the creation of more than 1,000 new job opportunities.

Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov, highlighted these significant strides during his address at the "Consultations with interested parties on the 4th Voluntary National Report of Azerbaijan, expansion of women's economic rights and opportunities and progress on the 5th SDG".

Mammadov emphasized the pivotal role played by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) in fostering women's entrepreneurship, with a dedicated focus on increasing the participation of women in small and medium enterprises.

"Informing women about entrepreneurship, innovations in this field, support mechanisms, their educational events, training, seminars, and round tables are regularly organized for the study of ideas and proposals. Besides KOBIA, the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship is also represented in the Public Council."

He emphasized that the 4th SDG Dialogue serves as a crucial platform for sharing insights and recommendations to accelerate progress towards achieving the 5th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), particularly in enhancing women's economic empowerment.

"In this regard, the 4th SDG Dialogue will act as an effective platform to discuss and share knowledge on issues of a global nature and specific to Azerbaijan, especially in terms of increasing the economic empowerment of women, in achieving the 5th SDG. By 2030, it will be aimed at proposing innovative solutions and policy recommendations to accelerate the achievement of gender equality and women's economic empowerment in Azerbaijan."

