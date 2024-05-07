Taiwan records the approach of 10 aircraft and five ships of the People's Republic of China

7 May 2024 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The armed forces of Taiwan recorded the approach of 10 aircraft and five ships of the People's Liberation Army of China to the island during the day, Azernews reports.

As indicated in the statement, four aircraft crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, entered the air defense identification zone in the southwestern and eastern parts of the island.

The statement said that the Taiwanese army responded by using aircraft, ships, as well as ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems to track targets.

---

