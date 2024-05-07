Azerbaijani Parliament makes amendments to Law On Education

7 May 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Amendments were made to the Law "On Education", Azernews reports, citing the report on the session of the Milli Majlis.

Certification in educational institutions requires 3 years instead of 5 as before. Participation in certification is voluntary for persons aged 60 and over. The related issues were reflected in the draft law on amending the Law "On Education", which was put on the agenda at the session of the Milli Majlis.

The document envisages the certification of educators in state preschool educational institutions in order to expand the scope of teachers whose social protection is strengthened.

The changes include issues such as increasing attention to the proposed scientific research works, giving higher and secondary education institutions the right to prepare curricula, and increasing the duties of the state in the field of education.

According to the draft law, the rules for changing the educational institution, specialization, their expulsion from the educational institution, or their reinstatement to the educational institution, as well as the temporary suspension of the education of the students (granting them an academic leave) are defined.

During the transition from one stage or level of education to another, the requirements for the suitability of the educational program (specialty) are determined, as well as the procedure for the internship of students of higher and secondary specialized educational institutions is approved.

Participation in the certification of persons aged sixty and older is voluntary.

The bill was adopted in the third reading after the vote.

