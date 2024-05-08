President Ilham Aliyev: Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Bulgaria increased several times

8 May 2024 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Recently, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria has increased several times, Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Alieyv as he telling in a statement to the press with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Emphasizing that the main reason for this is, of course, cooperation in the energy sector, the head of state noted that the current level and prospects of this cooperation are very positive.

