National GM participates in Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge

Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad has earned three points at the fourth round of the Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge held in the UAE, Azernews reports.

The chess tournament features 3 categories; Masters, Open and Youth with total prize fund of USD 125,000.

The Masters Tournament in the Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge is a 9-round Swiss open with a classical time control. A total of 135 participants from 28 different countries are participating in the tournament.

The time control is 90 minutes per player for all moves, with a 30-second increment added after each move.

The Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge has a $125,000 prize fund. The chess tournament will run until May 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

