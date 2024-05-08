Turkish President to receive Azerbaijan's Ali Asadov

8 May 2024 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov today, Azernews reports.

The meeting will take place at the Presidential residence in Ankara.

As reported, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov embarked on an official visit to Türkiye on May 7. He will participate in the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Ankara today.

As a part of the visit, the prime minister of Azerbaijan will also have a meeting with the Vice President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz.

