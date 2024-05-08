Kuwaiti company highly appreciates investment and export opportunities of Uzbekistan

8 May 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Ambassador Ayubhon Yunusov met with President of the Kuwaiti company KAM International Group Abdulwahab al-Atwan and Executive director of the company Osama al-Hanani, Azernews reports.

According to the information, Kuwaiti entrepreneurs were familiarized with the current achievements of Uzbekistan in the field of economic development, the processes of economic liberalization and democratization of society, as well as with the country's potential and favorable investment and business climate.

It was noted that entrepreneurs will be able to receive more detailed information about investment, export and tourism opportunities in Uzbekistan at the presentation of the investment, export and tourism potential of Uzbekistan and at the exhibition "Made in Uzbekistan", which will be held on May 13-14 in Kuwait. These events are aimed at establishing cooperation with Uzbek companies in the field of trade and investment.

The management of KAM International Group expressed its appreciation for the investment and export opportunities of Uzbekistan and confirmed its readiness to establish partnerships with Uzbek companies.

As a result of the meeting, it was agreed to organize online negotiations with Uzbek companies interested in developing mutually beneficial relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz