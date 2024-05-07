Japan wants to transfer warships to Australia

7 May 2024 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The Japanese government intends to announce a tender for the supply of warships to Australia as part of its naval modernization and development program, Azernews reports.

It was emphasized that if Japan wins the tender, it will supply Australia with upgraded versions of its most modern destroyers. It was noted that other potential candidates for the supply of warships to Australia include Germany and South Korea.

In February this year, Australian Defense Minister Richard Miles announced that the government would spend an additional $7.3 billion to modernize the navy over the next ten years.

