Azerbaijan transforms SDGs dialogue into platform for peace and friendship

By Mazahir Afandiyev

Even though there are currently enough conflict hotspots in the world for a full-scale Third World War to break out, societies and the political circles that guide them have a primary duty to thoroughly examine the concepts of sustainable development and evidence of broad support for putting into practice the global "Sustainable Development Goals" (SDGs), which were unanimously approved by UN Member States in 2015.

In addition to deftly carrying out its responsibilities on all international platforms, Azerbaijan lends its experience and support to those that require it. The Republic of Azerbaijan is implementing the successful localization policy of the "2030 Agenda," which consists of 17 goals. Based on current laws and realities, each goal's priority is being improved.

The DIM Dialogue series has been operating in Azerbaijan since November 2022, with the aim of bolstering the efforts being made to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals. The 4th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue was held in Baku on May 7, 2024, with the objectives of expanding women's economic rights and opportunities, consulting interested parties on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan, and putting the next steps to progress on the 5th SDGs into action.

In order to support the Azerbaijani government in implementing national priorities, a series of dialogues on sustainable development goals are being held within the framework of the Azerbaijan Strategy for Sustainable Development until 2030 and the 2030 Agenda. These dialogues aim to provide a platform for key stakeholders, including the government, UN, private sector, civil society, international financial institutions, and development partners, to implement best practices from around the world and offer creative solutions.

Every DIM debate centers around a particular problem, which is then further expanded into a conceptual approach, an analytical note that includes a brief data analysis and occasions of advanced international practice, a section with useful policy recommendations, and an analytical note with a few data analysis examples.

Members of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, government agencies, international experts, business representatives, representatives of civil society organizations, scientists, think tanks, and the delegation of the Lao People's Democratic Republic participated at this year's 4th SDGs Dialogue.

One of the unique aspects of this dialogue was how Azerbaijan increased its chances for experience exchange by sharing with friendly nations the work it has done to achieve the SDGs. As a result, the members of parliament who are a part of the Lao People's Democratic Republic delegation took part in the discussion and thoroughly examined Milli Majlis's contribution to Azerbaijan's SDG goals and the "2030 Agenda's" implementation. They also expressed their broad interest in applying our experience to their own nations.

Participating in the 4th SDGs Dialogue, Ali Ahmadov, the deputy prime minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, stated that the head of state is aware of the policies in place in our nation and noted that the UN should always be aware of the issue of mine pollution resulting in human death.

Other speakers offered suggestions and highlighted the key strategies for protecting women's liberties and rights, such as granting them access to opportunities in a variety of fields.

Therefore, it can be said that the DIM Dialogues series is already developing into a significant forum for talking about creative solutions and setting them up.

However, keeping in mind that this year's 29th Session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), the world's most renowned and significant event, will take place in Azerbaijan, all of the topics addressed within the SDG Dialogue framework will logically come to a close during COP29.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

