German EnBW and ADNOC agreed on the supply of low-carbon LNG

8 May 2024 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Germany's Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) has agreed with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to purchase low-carbon liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a long-term basis, Azernews reports.

"EnBW has signed a contract with ADNOC for the purchase of LNG for a period of 15 years. The Emirati company will annually supply 0.6 million tons of LNG to EnBW after the planned commissioning of the Ruwais LNG plant in 2028," the statement said.

Ruwais LNG with a total capacity of 9.6 million tons per year will be the first liquefied natural gas plant in the Middle East to meet its electricity needs from low-carbon sources.

With over 28,000 employees, EnBW is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany and Europe.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz