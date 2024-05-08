Azerbaijan participates in training on "Islamic banking, finance" in Turkiye

8 May 2024 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In a collaborative effort between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Participation Banks Association of Turkey, a training initiative titled "Islamic Banking and Finance" took place in Istanbul aimed at enriching expertise and competencies within financial sectors, Azernews reports.

Attending the event were representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Entrepreneurship Development Fund, SMBDA, and prominent banks of Azerbaijan. The program delved into various aspects such as distinguishing features between Islamic and conventional banking systems, utilization and procedures of Islamic financial instruments, and strategies for acquiring and managing financial assets.

Additionally, participants had the opportunity to meet with regulatory authorities overseeing Turkiye's financial markets and interact with seasoned industry professionals to glean insights into effective methodologies.

Upon completion of the training, attendees received certificates acknowledging their participation and achievement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz