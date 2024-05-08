Scotland's new first minister officially sworn in

8 May 2024 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Newly elected First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, has officially taken the oath of office, Azernews reports.

The ceremony unfolded at the prestigious Court of Session in Edinburgh, presided over by Lord Carloway, Scotland's most senior judge. With solemnity, Swinney pledged his allegiance to the king, marking the commencement of his tenure.

Succeeding Hamza Yusif as the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Swinney is poised to embark on the task of assembling his cabinet.

It's worth highlighting that John Swinney now holds the distinguished position of being Scotland's seventh First Minister, a testament to his leadership and the evolving political landscape of the nation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz