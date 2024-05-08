Azerbaijan observes boost in life insurance investments

8 May 2024 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In Azerbaijan, AZN 145.3 million ($85.5 million) in insurance premiums were collected for life insurance in January-March of the current year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

This figure is 17.1% or AZN21.2 million ($12.5 million) more than the previous year.

According to the calculations, the amounts of payments for this type of insurance increased by AZN41 million ($24.1 million) or 74.7% and reached AZN95.7 million ($56.3 million) in the last 1 year.

It should be noted that in the same period of last year, life insurance collections amounted to AZN123.8 million ($72.8 million), and payments equaled to AZN54.8 million ($32.2million).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz