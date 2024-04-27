Azerbaijani navals joining seamanship contests in Italy

27 April 2024 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

A group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces' servicemen is currently in Livorno to take part in international seamanship competitions, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, Azerbaijani servicemen met with the command of the Italian Naval Academy and the mayor of Livorno.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani delegation, alongside representatives from other participating countries, took part in the ceremonial parade and the solemn flag handover ceremony that marked the commencement of the competition.

