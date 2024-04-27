Kyrgyzstan to hold international energy forum in Vienna

27 April 2024 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan is set to hold an international energy investment forum in Vienna, Austria, on June 10-11, Kyrgyz Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev told local media, Azernews reports.

According to him, the forum aims to mobilize financial resources for the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP).

"We have produced prototypes of future projects for the forum. It will be attended by energy ministers from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, as well as key investors. The major project to be presented during the meeting is one of Kyrgyzstan's largest projects: the Kambarata-1 HPP. We hope that the forum will be an excellent platform for the progress of our project," Ibraev said.

The Kambarata-1 HPP on the Naryn river is the largest hydroelectric project in Kyrgyzstan. This HPP, which is expected to become one of Central Asia's largest hydropower ventures, will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, with an annual electricity generation of 5.6 billion kWh.

At the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) Spring Meetings, held from April 17 to 19, Kyrgyzstan's principal focus was on obtaining investments for the building of the HPP.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz