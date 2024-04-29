Baku Museum Center displays Parviz Abasov's vibrant art pieces [PHOTOS]

Parviz Abasov's solo exhibition has opened at Baku Museum Centre, Azernews reports.

The exhibition titled "Biz kimik, məclis onun məclisidir" was dedicated to the prominent poet, master of the ghazal and meykhana genre, Honored Artist Aliagha Vahid (1895-1965).

The exhibition displays 80 paintings, 20 illustrations, and 13 sculptures.

The exhibition is very creative and non-standard, and this applies not only to the artist's art works.

The guests were greeted by musicians who sat at the table. All in the best traditions of a tent toyu (wedding tents).

Then the guests were presented with a performance by actors and artist Parviz Abasov, who sang lines from the verse "Biz kimik, məclis onun məclisidir" which is reflected in the title of the exhibition. These lines are heard in the film "Gazelkhan", which tells about the life of Aliagha Vahid.

In the gallery room, imposing men in aero caps played backgammon while meykhana played in the background. They resembled the heroes of the artist's paintings.

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition. The main idea of the exhibition is to show old Baku and preserve the traditions of that time.

Each of the works presented in the exhibition contains memorable moments of old Baku, taking the viewer on a journey through time.

Parviz Abasov's love for Baku and its traditions complements the works not only in theme, but also in style and drawing technique.

Such art works as "Mardakan", "Bilgah", "Simple Evenings" describe the wedding traditions of the past, the streets of Baku, and its residents playing backgammon in the mehelle ( courtyard).

The fading traditions of old Baku and devotion to the city prompted the artist to create a number of works on this topic.

These works form a significant part of the artist's exhibition, which strives to reflect a combination of tradition and modernity.

The main factor indicating his interest in traditionalism is the sincere images that he creates.

These are the artist's compositions "Men's salon", "Back to homeland", "No money, no funny", "Puzzle", "Dear Baku residents and guests of our city", "Kubrick", "Li homies", "Wife, if only I had money, let's take a walk", "Azneft", "Face of Baku" and other works.

Parviz Abasov's illustrations are no less remarkable in theme and technique.

In the examples of illustrations he created, one can observe an appeal to various topics, as well as to the image of Baku.

In the artist's compositions, the leading place is occupied by elements of collage and installation, which are most reflected in the picturesque subjects.

Parviz Abasov's paintings demonstrate the synthesis and successful unification of two different times.

The exhibition also displays interesting paintings from the "Love is..." series and sculptures of the famous rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur, who formed a separate page in performing culture and entered the history of world music.

Parviz Abasov is one of the talented young artists representing contemporary Azerbaijani art.

He is the author of numerous works in the fields of painting, sculpture, and illustration, reflecting an individual creative approach with a very interesting artistic style.

Since 2019, he has been a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union. He actively participates in many exhibitions and art competitions.

In 2016, Abasov took part in the exhibition titled "Shoes", organized by Gallery 25, with the sculptural work "New Step".

Parviz Abasov also participated in the art competition "Shipping - 160", organized in 2018 in connection with the 160th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), and the exhibition "100 Shades of the Century", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, which was held at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in 2023.

In 2019, the artist created a bust of the great Turkish commander, General of the Ottoman Army Nuri Pasha, which was installed in the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz