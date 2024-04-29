Turkish company set to establish presence in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park

29 April 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Trade Representation at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul revealed that Turkish leather production company Birlik Deri intends to expand its operations into Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region. The company aims to become a resident of the Agdam Industrial Park in Garabagh, as announced on Azerbaijan's Entrepreneur’s Day, April 25, Azernews reports.

The Trade Representation noted that initial discussions with Birlik Deri's owner, Burhan Demirses, occurred on November 24, 2023, during which the company expressed its desire to participate in Garabagh's restoration efforts.

The statement highlights the anticipated positive impact of Birlik Deri's activities in the Agdam Industrial Park, emphasizing its potential to boost development in the Garabagh region, facilitate employment for returning residents, and enhance socio-economic prosperity.

Established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on May 28, 2021, the Agdam Industrial Park spans an area of 190 hectares.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz