Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to boost trade turnover by 2030, minister says

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan intend to increase trade turnover by up to $500 million by 2030, Head of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiyev said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during the second meeting of the Interstate Council between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

"We intend to maintain a trade turnover of approximately $500 million between our countries by 2030. We are prepared to supply the Azerbaijani market with quality agricultural products (potatoes, beans, nuts), pasta products, glass manufacture, electric lamps, and other items," Amangeldiyev said.

The Minister noted that rapidly developing bilateral relations have created the best opportunities for building and expanding trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Amangeldiyev mentioned that to ensure active work on a medium-term basis, a comprehensive program of cooperation between the countries until 2029 has been prepared, which includes all promising areas: increasing trade turnover, development of transport communications, financial and banking, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres.

To note, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in 2023 amounted to $64.9 million, which is 6.01 times higher than in 2022 ($10.8 million).

