Made in Azerbaijan presents its products in Russia [PHOTOS]

28 April 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Made in Azerbaijan has presented its products in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Azernews reports.

More than 20 products known under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand were presented at the event organized by the trade representation of Azerbaijan in Russia.

Deputy trade representative of Azerbaijan in Russia Asiman Hashimli told reporters that the representative office launched the project "Made in Azerbaijan in the regions of Russia" in Nizhny Novgorod.

"Azerbaijan's trade representation in Russia has already implemented projects aimed at promoting our products in this country. Our current project is being implemented as a continuation of those works. The goal is to promote the export of Azerbaijani products to the regions of Russia," said Asiman Hashimli.

Tea, juices, jams, vegetable oils, wines and canned products produced in Azerbaijan were presented and tasted at the event. Azerbaijani products distinguished by their high quality and taste were welcomed by the residents of Nizhny Novgorod.

Event participant Mariya Uchayeva said that Azerbaijani products are appreciated in Nizhny Novgorod.

"Products imported from Azerbaijan are distinguished by their taste, quality and, I would say, color. "Personally, I love Azerbaijani jam and I would like this product to be presented in a wide variety in our stores," she said.

Vladimir Tsapelik, a well-known Russian Somali, presented his wines produced in Azerbaijan and exported to Russian markets.

Within the framework of the event, the importance of expanding the export possibilities of the products presented under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand and ensuring the access of our products to the Russian market was discussed.

