Nokia to make up 5G network in Uzbekistan

27 April 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Nokia has announced a project to build a 5G network in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

According to the company, Uzbekistan's Perfectum mobile operator and Finnish Nokia have reached an agreement to build Central Asia's first standalone 5G network.

The project will be commercially launched for users in Tashkent at the end of 2024. The parties intend to expand it to other regions of Uzbekistan during the next two years.

The Finnish business will offer a complete end-to-end standalone 5G solution that includes radio access, transport, core networks, and apps for network automation, service orchestration, mediation, and billing in order to simplify deployment and increase operational efficiency.

Nokia is a Finnish multinational technology business that operates in over 100 countries. Nokia generates wealth through intellectual property and long-term research, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs. The company also provides safe, reliable, and sustainable networks, as well as the next generation of 5G mobile network standards.

