Weapons, ammunition found in liberated Khankandi

27 April 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

On April 26, seven automatic weapons of different brands, one machine gun, one pistol, ten grenades, three TNT, 70 cartridge combs, 2,210 cartridges of different sizes and other ammunition were found and confiscated in the territory of Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

In addition, police officers took over one grenade, three rifles, 150 cartridges of various calibers and one lighter in the capital and in separate districts of the Azerbaijan. Also, three illegally stored rifles were found and confiscated.

Recall that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosed locations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, and assorted structures, in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenian separatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts by Armenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations within Azerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Army conducted swift anti-terrorist operations resulting in the disarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently, leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought to Baku, where they were lawfully detained.

