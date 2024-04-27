Relations between Montenegro, Azerbaijan are those of strategic partnership, Deputy Prime Minister says

27 April 2024 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Montenegro, has met with Deputy Prime Minister of the country Aleksa Bečić, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the pair had a broad exchange of views on cooperation between the two countries, as well as parliaments.

The sides emphasized that the development observed in cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro across various domains contributes to the further expansion of relations in other spheres.

Describing the relations between the two countries as those of strategic partnership, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksa Bečić emphasized that Montenegro attaches great importance to these relations.

Touching upon the interparliamentary relations, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies also positively contributed to the relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

The Speaker briefed the Deputy Prime Minister about the current situation in the region, Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives, and major ongoing restoration and construction works in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

The sides emphasized that the two countries enjoy fruitful economic relations, which constitutes one of the core components of bilateral relations. They also explored opportunities for cooperation across various domains including education, science, culture, youth and sports, underscoring that these areas would further contribute to solidifying relations between the two countries and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

