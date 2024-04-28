UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Nakhchivan

28 April 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has recently visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azernews reports that the British ambassador made a post in this regard on X.

The post featured photos from Lake Batabat, as well as Ashabi-Kahf Shrine, Garabaghlar Tomb Complex and Duzdag Physiotherapy Center.