UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Nakhchivan
The Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has recently visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Azernews reports that the British ambassador made a post in this regard on X.
The post featured photos from Lake Batabat, as well as Ashabi-Kahf Shrine, Garabaghlar Tomb Complex and Duzdag Physiotherapy Center.
Just conquered the invincible fortress of Alinjagala or Əlincəqala. 1544 steps up and 1544 back down again. Named by British traveller Mark Elliot as “Azerbaijan’s Machu-Pichu”, it’s the most spectacular castle I’ve seen yet in 🇦🇿. 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/ud4pOkPmPl— FergusAuldFCDO (@FergusAuldFCDO) April 28, 2024