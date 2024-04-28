Azernews.Az

Sunday April 28 2024

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Nakhchivan

28 April 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)
UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Nakhchivan

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has recently visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azernews reports that the British ambassador made a post in this regard on X.

The post featured photos from Lake Batabat, as well as Ashabi-Kahf Shrine, Garabaghlar Tomb Complex and Duzdag Physiotherapy Center.

Latest See more