Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian ministers exchange views on economic development goals

28 April 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov has met with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Azernews reports via the minister's post on X.

"As part of our visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we had a meeting with HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, we exchanged views on our country’s economic development goals, joint activities in the field of energy, as well as prospects for the common initiatives," the Azerbaijani minister said.

Earlier, Jabbarov discussed possibilities for joint activities in the energy sector with President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin H. Nasser.