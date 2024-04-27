Over 15 thousand participants join Baku Marathon

27 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Registration for "Baku Marathon 2024", which will be held on May 5 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has ended.

More than 15,000 participants have registered for the 7th Baku Marathon.

More than 200 guests of honor and more than 6 thousand students are expected to participate in the marathon.

In addition to citizens of Azerbaijan, there are foreigners living and working in the country, as well as those from other countries. Thus, the list of those registered includes citizens of Germany, China, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Canada, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine and other countries.

Marathon route: State Flag Square - Seaside Boulevard - Baku International Sea Station - Neftchilar Avenue - Baku Ag Shaher Boulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku Ag Shaher Boulevard, 8 Noyabr Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets, Crossing the "Javanshir" bridge, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - Neftchilar Avenue, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace) and moving along the Seaside Boulevard (behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz