Azerbaijan approves agreement with ACWA Power Azerbaijan Renewable Energy - decree

27 April 2024 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the “Amended and newly drawn up Investment Agreement” between the government of Azerbaijan and the ACWA Power Azerbaijan Renewable Energy limited liability company (LLC), Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the “Amended and newly drawn up Investment Agreement” between the government of and the ACWA Power Azerbaijan Renewable Energy (LLC), signed on February 29, 2024, was approved.

---

