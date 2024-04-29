Riyadh hosts special World Economic Forum gathering

29 April 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) commenced in Riyadh on Sunday, aiming to foster global collaboration, growth, and energy for development, Azernews reports.

During the opening of the session, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim highlighted the current global landscape's challenges and opportunities, stressing the necessity of global engagement for an inclusive world economy.

WEF President Borge Brende characterized the gathering as a pivotal occasion to assess de-escalation efforts in Middle East conflicts, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and other significant regional and international issues.

Scheduled to run until Monday, the WEF special session seeks to facilitate discussions among leaders and the public on various topics such as environmental concerns, mental health, digital currencies, artificial intelligence, the societal role of arts, contemporary entrepreneurship, and smart urbanization.

