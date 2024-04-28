No precipitation expected in Baku

28 April 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

No precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on April 29, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Mild southeast wind will blow. The temperature will reach +13 - +18 C at night and +25 - +30 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be around 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 50-60 percent at night and 30-40 percent in the daytime.

Dry weather is also expected in other parts of the country. However, intermittent showers are possible in mountainous areas. East winds will blow.

The temperature will be +12 - +17 C at night, +26 - +31 C in the daytime while in the highlands, it will be +9 - +14 C at night, and +15 - +20 C in the daytime.

