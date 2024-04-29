Founder of Premier LTD speaks about Gidon Kremer's and his orchestra's concert in Baku [PHOTOS]

29 April 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra will give a concert in Baku on May 5, Azernews reports.

One of the most anticipated events of this concert season will take place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall with the participation of violinist and contemporary musical figure Gidon Kremer and the Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra, founded by him.

The organiser of the evening, founder of Premier LTD, musicologist Nazakat Kasimova, spoke about the preparation of the concert and its programme in an interview with Trend Life.

"In recent years, Baku residents have had the opportunity to attend more than once the performances of these world-famous musicians in concerts organised by us. Two of them were dedicated to the significant dates of Maestro Kremer's 70th and 75th anniversaries of the musician. Founded by Gidon Kremer, the unique orchestra Kremerata Baltica also performed in Baku with various projects. To this we can add several of their concerts, which we held in Istanbul over the years, but a joint performance by Gidon Kremer and his brainchild will take place in Baku for the first time," said Nazakat Kasimova.

The Baku concert will be held as part of the musicians' tour of the cities of Austria, Italy, Portugal, and Sweden.

"The inclusion of Baku in this list speaks of Gidon Kremer's special attitude towards our city, its culture and musicians. For its Baku concert, the orchestra, consisting of musicians from the three Baltic countries - Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, chose works by famous Baltic composers - V. Bartulis , R. Serksnyte, G. Pelecis, and D. Janchevskis. Along with them, Astor Piazzola's well-known music pieces The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires and Evening Serenade by the Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov will also be performed by Maestro," she added.

At the end of the program, as always, there is a surprise for the Baku audience.

"Gidon Kremer, an outstanding musical figure of our time, considers his concert programmes as mediation in creative exchange between countries, contributing to their cultural enrichment. Such concerts are necessary for the younger generation's spiritual development. The guests of honour this evening will be pupils of a boarding school with integrated education, who attend our concerts with great interest. The embassies of Latvia and Lithuania in Baku and the Ambassador of Finland to Azerbaijan, who warmly supported the Baku concert of the Baltic musicians, deserve special gratitude," Nazakat Kasimova concluded.

