As part of a significant diplomatic visit, senior parliamentarians from Turkic States embarked on a tour of Azerbaijan, focusing their attention on the historic city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The delegation's exploration of Shusha's rich cultural and historical heritage.

The visiting dignitaries were given an immersive experience, learning about Shusha's historical significance and the unfortunate vandalism it endured during the three decades of occupation by Armenians. They were briefed on the ongoing efforts by the Azerbaijani government to restore the city's landmarks and cultural sites to their former glory.

Throughout their journey, the parliamentarians had the opportunity to visit key historical sites, including monuments dedicated to prominent Azerbaijani figures such as Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, located in Shusha's Central Square. They also explored the House of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the Khan Gizi spring, and the walls of the Shusha Fortress, all of which suffered damage during the occupation but are now undergoing restoration efforts to reclaim their historical significance.

A notable highlight of the tour was the visit to the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, a symbol of Shusha's religious and cultural heritage. Additionally, the delegation had the opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the Jidir Duzu Plain, further enriching their understanding of Shusha's cultural and geographical significance.

Overall, the tour provided the visiting parliamentarians with a comprehensive insight into Shusha's history, culture, and ongoing restoration efforts. It served as a testament to the enduring resilience of the Azerbaijani people and their commitment to preserving and celebrating their cultural heritage.

