Icherisheher, Azerkhalcha to organise Azerbaijan’s inaugural National Carpet Festival!

29 April 2024 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

On May 4-5, 2024, Azerbaijan’s inaugural National Carpet Festival, co-organized by the Administration of State Historical Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher” and Azerkhalcha OJSC, and supported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Republic, Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO, will be held in Icherisheher, Azernews reports.

Throughout the two-day festival, numerous events dedicated to the art of carpet weaving will take place in Icherisheher. These include exclusive exhibitions showcasing ancient, modern, and designer carpets, as well as carpet weaving masterclasses for both adults and kids. Educational seminars, interactive theater performances, a fair, a mugham evening, and a concert program are also scheduled. During the festival, the streets of the Old City will be adorned with carpets and special decorations featuring carpet motifs, adding to the colorful and magical atmosphere of the event.

During the event, attendees with an interest in the art of carpet weaving will have the opportunity to explore every stage of carpet making, including dyeing threads, applying dyes and patterns, weaving, processing, burning, and washing the carpets. During the masterclasses, skilled artisans from "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, representing 14 regions of Azerbaijan, will provide hands-on demonstrations on the intricacies of carpet weaving and processing directly on the loom. Furthermore, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Republic will each host their stands at the National Carpet Festival.

Notably, the National Carpet Festival, to be hosted by Icherisheher, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is dedicated to the professional holiday of "Carpenter's Day," established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on November 25, 2016. The mission of the Festival is to promote and safeguard the rich tradition of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, listed as UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage.

We eagerly anticipate the residents and all guests of Baku to join us for the inaugural National Carpet Festival!

