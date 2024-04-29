First business visit of BMA to US took place under leadership of CBA

29 April 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The first business visit of the Banking Mission of Azerbaijan to the USA was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Chairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, Azernews reports.

Elchin Isayev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Bank of Baku" also participated in the visit. The main purpose of the visit, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, is to provide an exchange of experience in the banking and financial sectors, to contribute to the development of cooperation between financial institutions and commercial banks of the two countries.

During the visit, meetings were held with state officials and representatives of US banks, first at the US State Department, and then at a number of other important institutions.

Presentations were made on various topics, modern solutions for the banking sector, the application possibilities of artificial intelligence in this field, the establishment of correspondent bank relations, as well as an exchange of views on important topics related to business, finance, and the banking sector.

The importance of this visit in the further development and strengthening of economic relations between the two countries was also emphasized.

Noted that "Bank of Baku" is one of the leading Azerbaijani banks with 30 years of activity and provides banking services in various directions to more than 1 million customers with a network of 20 branches.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz