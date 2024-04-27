Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win 6 medals at President's Cup in Tallinn

27 April 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national junior taekwondo team won 6 medals at the President's Cup held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation.

On the first day of the competition, 6 athletes of our national team reached the podium.

Novruz Aliyev (45 kg) won the gold medal as part of our team. Anar Abdullazada (37 kg) and Chingiz Hasanov (53 kg), who lost only in the final, took the second place.

At the same time, Gulay Aliyeva (44 kg), Gulnar Rasulzade (47 kg) and Sarkhan Talibzade (65 kg) won the bronze medals.

