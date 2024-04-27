Azerbaijan's oil prices smash prior figures

27 April 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 27 climbed by $1,78, standing at $90.68 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Azernews reports, citing the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to 89,03.

The price of URALS equaled $72.66 per barrel, which is more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased on April 26, compared to the previous indication, to $89.94.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 2.

