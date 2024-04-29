Azernews.Az

US ambassador visits Kirmizi Kasaba of Azerbaijan's Guba district [PHOTOS]

29 April 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)
US ambassador visits Kirmizi Kasaba of Azerbaijan's Guba district [PHOTOS]
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
The US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, visited the village of Kırmızı Kasaba, Guba region.

According to Azernews, this was shared on the embassy's official "X" social account.

"The US ambassador and his wife, Danusya Libby, visited the village of Kırmızı Kasaba in Guba district to celebrate the Jewish Passover holiday. Here they met with representatives of the community of Mountain Jews. They visited synagogues, museums, as well as the Arch Bridge," the post said.

---

