US ambassador visits Kirmizi Kasaba of Azerbaijan's Guba district [PHOTOS]

29 April 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

The US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, visited the village of Kırmızı Kasaba, Guba region.

According to Azernews, this was shared on the embassy's official "X" social account.

Ambassador and Danusia Libby visited the Red Village in the Guba region to mark the Passover holiday, meet with members of Azerbaijan’s historic Mountain Jewish community, and to highlight our long history of support for the village and our close friendship. During the visit,… pic.twitter.com/NWgBPWCmAe — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) April 29, 2024

"The US ambassador and his wife, Danusya Libby, visited the village of Kırmızı Kasaba in Guba district to celebrate the Jewish Passover holiday. Here they met with representatives of the community of Mountain Jews. They visited synagogues, museums, as well as the Arch Bridge," the post said.

