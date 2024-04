29 April 2024 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan initiated another phase of the relocation process on Friday by transferring 153 individuals (39 families) to the city of Fuzuli, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city has reached 822, comprising 3,132 individuals.

---

