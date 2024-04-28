Baku hosts int'l scientific conference dedicated to Academician Zarifa Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

28 April 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An International Scientific and Practical Conference has been held in Baku. Co-organized by the Ministry of Health, the National Center of Ophthalmology and Azerbaijan Society of Ophthalmologists of Azerbaijan, the event was timed to the 101st anniversary of the birth of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

The conference themed "Modern Aspects of Ophthalmology" discussed topics such as innovations in the field of ophthalmology.

At the conference, scientists and ophthalmologists of the National Ophthalmology Center and the republic gave their reports.

It was noted that well-known Azerbaijani ophthalmologist-scientist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva has exceptional services in the development of the science of ophthalmology.

She was the author of many high-profile studies on the study, prevention and treatment of trachoma, which was once widespread in Azerbaijan, eye diseases related to professional activity, especially in the chemical and electronic industries, as well as modern problems of ophthalmology.

Her monographs included "Age-related changes of the eye and the path of the optic nerve", "Anatomical and physiological features of the hydrodynamic system of the eye", "Iridodiagnostics", "Pathology of the eye during diabetes" and "Actual problems of ophthalmology".

In general, Zarifa Aliyeva had up to 200 scientific works, 12 monographs and 12 rationalizing proposals. Z. Aliyeva has devoted a lot of work to training highly qualified healthcare personnel.

Director of the National Center of Ophthalmology named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Ophthalmologists, Professor Elmar Gasimov welcomed the conference participants, among which were doctors from Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Russia.

The conference drew attention to such themes as "Principles of orthokeratology: mechanisms of action and clinical results", "Application of retinectomy in vitreoretinal surgery", "A new era in intraocular lenses", "ROP complications and treatment", "Damaging effects of laser devices used in cosmetology on the visual organ", "Use of scleral lenses in cases of ametropia: problems, solutions, perspectives", "Modern risk factors of viral uveitis", etc.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz