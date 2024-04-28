Theater of Young Spectators stages Huseyn Javid's play "Mother" [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has presented a play "Mother" by acclaimed dramatist and poet Huseyn Javid.

People's Artist Nübar Novruzova, actors Irada Rashidova, Vahid Orucoglu, Rashad Safarov, Manaf Dadashov, Elshan Shikhaliyev played the main roles in the exquisitely designed stage play, Azernews reports.

Courage, moral nobility, and human loyalty were glorified in the image of mother Selma, the main character of the play.

The trap set by Orkhan, the servant of a wealthy family, who had his eye on the betrothed of his only son, leads to the destruction of both himself and mothers's brave, brave Ganpolad. Unaware of this, the mother hides the killer in her house. The mother, who is presented as a symbol of Azerbaijani woman's mercy, forgives the rascal Murad and secretly eliminates him so that they do not kill him.

Founded in 1928, Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators was known as Baku Children's Theater.

The theater's team included Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadagha Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Javahir Isgandarova, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, and Alimammad Atayev.

The Russian section of the theater started its activity on November 6, 1928 when a Russian troupe made a performance of the play "Five people '' by N.Smirnov and S.Sherbakov here for the first time.

National troupe, created on the basis of the drama circle of pioneers affiliated with the Baku Club of Sailors, became a member of this theater in 1930. Azerbaijani section started on January 30, 1930 with "Against Red tie" by N.Ivanter.

In the 1930s, plays of Azerbaijani dramatists were included in the repertoire of the theatre: In the streets by Jafarov and Melik-Yeganov (1932), Nargiz (1936), Ayaz (1937), Gizil Gush (Golden bird) by Seyidzade (1938), and Mammad the Partisan by Isgandarov and Sabit Rahman (1939).

The Baku Children'sTheaterwas renamed based on the order of the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan on July 18, 1936 and has been called “Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators” since then.

