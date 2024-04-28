Zico's 'SPOT! (feat. Jennie)' tops three of QQ Music's real-time music charts in China

28 April 2024 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

On April 27 at 7 PM local time, Zico's new single "SPOT! (feat. Jennie)" topped three real-time charts on China's largest music streaming platform QQ Music – the New Singles chart, the Rising Songs chart, and the Hot Trend chart, Azernews reports citing Allkpop.com.

Also, on April 26 at 10 PM local time, the hashtag "#SPOTDanceChallenge" claimed the top spot on Chinese video platform Douyin's Challenges chart. At that time, the number of simultaneous visitors to the hashtag reached 3 million.

Meanwhile, "SPOT! (feat. Jennie)" is seeing success not only in China but in other global markets. The single entered Spotify's Daily Top Songs chart at #157 on April 26, with approximately 1.5 million daily streams. In South Korea, it also entered MelOn's Top 100 on April 27 at 9 AM KST and topped the real-time charts on Genie and Bugs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz