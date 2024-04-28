National Defense University hosts meeting with representatives of Pakistan's military education

28 April 2024 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

The leadership of the Military Academy of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and a group of listeners visited the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports citing Defense Ministry.

After delivering a speech on the glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, the guests were informed about technological innovations, the reforms in military education implemented in accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

The Pakistani delegation was briefed on the history of the National Defense University, its educational system and teaching process, scientific activities, and then their questions were answered.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on a number of issues of mutual interest related to military education. At the end, the sides exchanged gifts.

----

