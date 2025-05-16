Kazakh military delegation visits Azerbaijan as part of 2025 bilateral cooperation plan [PHOTOS]

16 May 2025 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In accordance with the 2025 bilateral cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, a delegation headed by Major General Fayzulla Badyenov, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Head of the National Defense Management Center of Kazakhstan, is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Defense Ministry.

As part of their visit, the Kazakh delegation paid tribute at the Alley of Martyrs, honoring the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity. The guests laid wreaths and flowers on the graves and observed a moment of respect.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Combat Control Center of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the command posts of the Air and Naval Forces.

The guests were briefed on the daily activities of the troops and command and control procedures during crises and emergencies. Questions of interest to the delegation were addressed in detail.

At the meetings, it was noted that such reciprocal visits play an important role in strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.