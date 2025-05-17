UK, US pushing to maintain Pakistan-India ceasefire, David Lammy says

17 May 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Saturday that the UK is working alongside the United States to help preserve the fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan and to promote dialogue and confidence-building measures between the two nuclear-armed nations, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Speaking at the close of a two-day visit to Pakistan, Lammy told Reuters that maintaining peace between the long-time rivals remains a priority following the recent escalation, the worst in decades, which saw both countries exchange missile fire. The ceasefire, brokered through swift international diplomacy on May 10, remains tenuous.

"We’re committed to ensuring that this ceasefire holds, that dialogue resumes, and that both sides move toward meaningful confidence-building," Lammy said in Islamabad.

Pakistan has credited the UK, the US, and other global actors with playing key roles in easing tensions that flared after an attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India blamed Pakistan for the incident, an allegation Islamabad denies.

US President Donald Trump suggested post-ceasefire dialogue should take place in a neutral venue, though no date or location has yet been finalised.

Lammy underscored the UK’s support for the continued enforcement of the Indus Waters Treaty after India suspended its participation last month. Islamabad has warned that disrupting the water flow could be seen as an act of war.

“We would urge all parties to honour their treaty obligations,” Lammy stated.

He also reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, calling it a serious threat to both the country and regional stability.

On Friday, David Lammy paid an unscheduled visit to Islamabad in what seems to be part of international diplomatic efforts at seeking direct talks between the nuclear-armed nations following their four-day military fight.

Lammy held formal talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The UK was one of the countries that played a role in brokering the ceasefire between Pakistan and India on May 10.

Sources said the UK foreign secretary would also travel to New Delhi as part of international diplomatic efforts to consolidate the truce.

A statement issued by the British High Commission confirmed that the main purpose of his trip was to discuss the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Tensions between Pakistan and India recently flared up after an attack in Pahalgam, India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan without providing evidence, triggering a series of retaliatory moves including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, cancelling visas, and scaling back diplomatic ties.

Pakistan rejected the allegations and responded with reciprocal steps such as halting trade and closing its airspace to Indian aircraft. The conflict escalated on May 7 with Indian missile strikes on multiple cities in Punjab and AJK, killing dozens of civilians.

Pakistan responded by downing several Indian jets and neutralising drone attacks. On May 10, Indian missile strikes targeted Pakistani airbases, prompting a retaliatory campaign—Operation Bunyan Marsoos—which hit Indian military sites.

A ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump on May 11, following overnight diplomatic efforts, and was later confirmed by officials from both sides.

But despite the military ceasefire the war of narratives has waged on.

While Pakistan publicly credited US President Donald Trump — along with China and Gulf states — for playing a vital role in defusing tensions, India downplayed foreign involvement.

Indian officials insisted the truce was the result of direct bilateral talks, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarifying that trade was never part of discussions with US officials.

Trump, has however, reiterated his stance twice following the initial announcement.