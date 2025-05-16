Baku to host Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2025: Fashion, Creativity and Sustainability

16 May 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The 18th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week will be held in Baku from May 20 to 25, Azernews reports.

This largest fashion event, in the region, brings together talented designers, stylists, buyers and media representatives, offering a unique platform for sharing experiences and promoting creativity in the world of fashion.

The event is held with the support of the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, which actively promotes the development of creative industries in the country, supporting young talents and startups in the field of fashion and design.

The 18th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week is dedicated to the elements of the Earth, and the theme of the event is "The Spirit of Stone".

This theme embodies strength, sustainability and eternity, reflecting the deep connection between nature and creativity. The venues will be such locations as the Stone Chronicle Museum (May 24 and 25) and the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve (May 23), which will add a unique atmosphere to this significant event.

Within the framework of Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2025, it is also planned to hold shows of local and foreign designers presenting the latest trends and innovations in the fashion industry; showrooms with collections of leading designers, where participants will be able to get acquainted with exclusive collections and establish business contacts. In addition, on May 20, 21, 22, 24, an educational program will be held, including lectures, master classes and creative meetings aimed at developing professional skills and sharing experience.

A detailed program of this fashion event can be found on the official Instagram page.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.